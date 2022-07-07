Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baloise extends its partnership with FC Basel



07.07.2022 / 10:00



Basel, 7 July 2022. Baloise has extended its partnership with the football club FC Basel 1893 and will be a premium partner for a further three years from the 2022/23 season onwards. The extension of the contract marks the continuation of a successful and long-standing collaboration. The partnership between Baloise and FC Basel 1893 dates back more than 30 years. We have experienced sporting highs and lows together and will continue to support the club in the years to come. As a premium partner, Baloise is broadly integrated into FC Basels communication and advertising activities. We have also given our name to the Baloise Lounge, which has room for up to 800 people. As our company headquarters are based in Basel, we are proud to show our commitment to the city and FC Basel by extending our long-standing partnership. We both have roots here and share well over a century of history as local institutions. That is one of the reasons why we are such a perfect fit, says Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise Switzerland.

Marc Hallauer, Head of Live Communication, adds: We are very proud of this partnership. From the end of October, we will use it to bring the Baloise brand experience to life in and around the stadium. We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with Baloise. To be supported by a loyal, regional company for so many years is really special, and we are over the moon that Baloise will be a premium partner of the red and blues going forward, concludes David Degen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FC Basel 1893 AG. Contact

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81 The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.

