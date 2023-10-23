|
23.10.2023 08:00:12
Baloise extends its strategic sponsorship of Baloise Session
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 23 October 2023. Baloise is extending its involvement as the presenting sponsor of the Baloise Session festival by another four years until 2029. This underscores the strategic focus of Baloise’s sponsorship activities in the field of music. Baloise promotes music in Switzerland, both as a sponsor of Baloise Session and as the promoter of its own one-off concerts and a special Switzerland-wide series of concerts.
Baloise and Baloise Session are delighted to be renewing their partnership, which has been going since 1998. The extension until 2029 lays the foundations and provides the necessary planning certainty for the long-term development of the music festival. Our partnership creates a unique musical platform that provides an exclusive, emotive and unforgettable musical experience.
Baloise Session is one of Switzerland’s most prestigious music festivals. The special mix of world-class artists and an intimate club-like setting makes the annual music event extremely popular.
“Our 25-year partnership with Baloise is founded on mutual trust and a shared commitment to the ongoing development of the event. What more could you ask for!” exclaims a happy Beatrice Stirnimann, CEO of Baloise Session.
Clemens Markstein, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland adds: “We’re very proud of our partnership with Baloise Session. Music is an immersive experience and we want it to continue enriching our lives on many levels.” “We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come – and to fantastic music,” says Marc Hallauer, Head of Live Communication at Baloise.
Contact
About Baloise
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1754349
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1754349 23.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Baloise verlängert ihre strategische Sponsoringpartnerschaft mit der Baloise Session (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Baloise extends its strategic sponsorship of Baloise Session (EQS Group)
|
20.10.23
|Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat von Baloise (EQS Group)
|
20.10.23
|Change on the Baloise Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|SPI-Papier Baloise-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Baloise angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|SPI-Wert Baloise-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Baloise abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|Baloise adopts its Climate Roadmap (EQS Group)
|
04.10.23
|Baloise beschliesst Climate Roadmap (EQS Group)