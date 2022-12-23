Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment/Partnership

Baloise invests in mobility platform Vianova



23.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 23 December 2022. Baloise is acquiring a stake in mobility platform Vianova, the leading collaborative mobility data platform unlocking the future of safer, connected, sustainable urban transport for all. As part of its Simply Safe strategy, Baloise is continuing to expand its Mobility ecosystem by investing in Vianova. The start-up fosters effective cooperation between public authorities and private transport providers by enabling them to share data easily and securely on its platform. Vianovas cloud-based transport analysis software gives access to movement data obtained from more than a million connected vehicles and from hardware installed in towns and cities. This data is updated on a daily basis and provides various stakeholders including fleet managers, urban planners, data scientists and insurance companies with valuable insights into peoples travel patterns. These insights can then be used to make urban transport safer, greener and better integrated. Data partnership provides basis for innovative transport solutions In the past few years, Vianova has formed close relationships with towns and cities all over the world, providing the ideal basis from which to offer its data solutions to other players in the field of mobility. The start-up enables its 150-plus global customers including municipal authorities and transport providers in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East to easily analyse, visualise and share travel data. Given its focus on optimising urban transport, Vianova is the perfect addition to Baloises Mobility ecosystem, which already has a strong emphasis on the future of urban transport and includes various solutions in its portfolio. Vianova has the potential to be a key enabler and multiplier in our Mobility ecosystem. Together we want to examine possible data partnerships with our portfolio companies and with Baloises core insurance business, says Guillermo Forteza, Senior Investment Manager at Baloise. Thibault Castagne, CEO and co-founder of Vianova, adds: Were delighted to have the support of Baloise. Were excited to closely collaborate with the team and benefit from their expertise. This will enable us to grow as a company and work towards our goal of solving complex challenges in the transport sector and thereby steer it towards complete decarbonisation and Vision Zero. Vianova was founded by CEO Thibault Castagne, COO Thibaud Febvre and CTO Frédéric Robinet in Paris in 2019. Alongside Baloise and existing investors RATP Capital Innovation and Ponooc, XAnges La Poste Ventures now has a stake in Vianova too. Contact

Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel

Website: www.baloise.com

E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 70 53

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81 About Baloise



The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise as part of its «Simply Safe» strategy. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and mobility, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 9,600 million in 2021 and a profit of CHF 588.4 million. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

End of Media Release

