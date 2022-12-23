|
23.12.2022 07:00:38
Baloise invests in mobility platform Vianova
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Partnership
Basel, 23 December 2022. Baloise is acquiring a stake in mobility platform Vianova, the leading collaborative mobility data platform unlocking the future of safer, connected, sustainable urban transport for all.
As part of its Simply Safe strategy, Baloise is continuing to expand its Mobility ecosystem by investing in Vianova. The start-up fosters effective cooperation between public authorities and private transport providers by enabling them to share data easily and securely on its platform.
Vianovas cloud-based transport analysis software gives access to movement data obtained from more than a million connected vehicles and from hardware installed in towns and cities. This data is updated on a daily basis and provides various stakeholders including fleet managers, urban planners, data scientists and insurance companies with valuable insights into peoples travel patterns. These insights can then be used to make urban transport safer, greener and better integrated.
Data partnership provides basis for innovative transport solutions
In the past few years, Vianova has formed close relationships with towns and cities all over the world, providing the ideal basis from which to offer its data solutions to other players in the field of mobility. The start-up enables its 150-plus global customers including municipal authorities and transport providers in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East to easily analyse, visualise and share travel data. Given its focus on optimising urban transport, Vianova is the perfect addition to Baloises Mobility ecosystem, which already has a strong emphasis on the future of urban transport and includes various solutions in its portfolio. Vianova has the potential to be a key enabler and multiplier in our Mobility ecosystem. Together we want to examine possible data partnerships with our portfolio companies and with Baloises core insurance business, says Guillermo Forteza, Senior Investment Manager at Baloise.
Thibault Castagne, CEO and co-founder of Vianova, adds: Were delighted to have the support of Baloise. Were excited to closely collaborate with the team and benefit from their expertise. This will enable us to grow as a company and work towards our goal of solving complex challenges in the transport sector and thereby steer it towards complete decarbonisation and Vision Zero.
Vianova was founded by CEO Thibault Castagne, COO Thibaud Febvre and CTO Frédéric Robinet in Paris in 2019. Alongside Baloise and existing investors RATP Capital Innovation and Ponooc, XAnges La Poste Ventures now has a stake in Vianova too.
Contact
About Baloise
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1520529
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1520529 23.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!