30.04.2024 07:00:23
Baloise publishes financial condition report and discloses a healthy solvency ratio
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 30 April 2024. Baloise has disclosed a healthy solvency ratio of 207 per cent in the Group’s latest financial condition report.
Baloise has published its financial condition report, which includes details of its solvency ratio calculated in accordance with the conditions of the Swiss Solvency Test (SST). The relevant date for the calculation of solvency was 1 January 2024. The Baloise Group’s solvency ratio for the 2023 reporting period was a healthy 207 per cent. The two Swiss insurance companies Baloise Life Ltd and Baloise Insurance Ltd achieved very good ratios of 169% per cent and 194 per cent respectively. Baloise’s high solvency ratio once again underlines its strong and sustained level of capitalisation.
The full financial condition report for Baloise (in German) can be downloaded as a PDF using the link below. The ‘At a glance‘ document is a one-page summary of the most important results.
News Source: Baloise Holding AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
