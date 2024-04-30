30.04.2024 07:00:23

Baloise publishes financial condition report and discloses a healthy solvency ratio

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baloise publishes financial condition report and discloses a healthy solvency ratio

30-Apr-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, 30 April 2024. Baloise has disclosed a healthy solvency ratio of 207 per cent in the Group’s latest financial condition report.

Baloise has published its financial condition report, which includes details of its solvency ratio calculated in accordance with the conditions of the Swiss Solvency Test (SST). The relevant date for the calculation of solvency was 1 January 2024. The Baloise Group’s solvency ratio for the 2023 reporting period was a healthy 207 per cent. The two Swiss insurance companies Baloise Life Ltd and Baloise Insurance Ltd achieved very good ratios of 169% per cent and 194 per cent respectively. Baloise’s high solvency ratio once again underlines its strong and sustained level of capitalisation.

The full financial condition report for Baloise (in German) can be downloaded as a PDF using the link below. The ‘At a glance‘ document is a one-page summary of the most important results.

 

Important dates

  • Tuesday, 30 April 2024: Ex-dividend date
  • Friday, 3 May 2024: Dividend payment date
  • Thursday, 12 September 2024: 2024 half-year financial results and investor update
  • Thursday, 20 November 2024: Q3 2024 interim statement

 

Further information

Contact
Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel
Website: www.baloise.com
E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 82 14
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2023. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


News Source: Baloise Holding AG

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1892327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1892327  30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892327&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding) 154,90 1,18% Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen