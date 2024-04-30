Baloise publishes financial condition report and discloses a healthy solvency ratio

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Basel, 30 April 2024. Baloise has disclosed a healthy solvency ratio of 207 per cent in the Group’s latest financial condition report. Baloise has published its financial condition report, which includes details of its solvency ratio calculated in accordance with the conditions of the Swiss Solvency Test (SST). The relevant date for the calculation of solvency was 1 January 2024. The Baloise Group’s solvency ratio for the 2023 reporting period was a healthy 207 per cent. The two Swiss insurance companies Baloise Life Ltd and Baloise Insurance Ltd achieved very good ratios of 169% per cent and 194 per cent respectively. Baloise’s high solvency ratio once again underlines its strong and sustained level of capitalisation. The full financial condition report for Baloise (in German) can be downloaded as a PDF using the link below. The ‘At a glance‘ document is a one-page summary of the most important results. Financial condition report Important dates Tuesday, 30 April 2024: Ex-dividend date

Ex-dividend date Friday, 3 May 2024: Dividend payment date

Dividend payment date Thursday, 12 September 2024: 2024 half-year financial results and investor update

2024 half-year financial results and investor update Thursday, 20 November 2024: Q3 2024 interim statement Further information Media information at www.baloise.com

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2023. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

News Source: Baloise Holding AG

