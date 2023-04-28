28.04.2023 18:00:26

Baloise publishes financial condition report and discloses an SST ratio of 240 per cent

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baloise publishes financial condition report and discloses an SST ratio of 240 per cent

28-Apr-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, April 28, 2023. Financial condition report published: Baloise discloses an outstanding solvency ratio of 240 per cent (2021: 220 per cent).

Baloise has published its financial condition report, which includes details of its solvency ratio calculated in accordance with the conditions of the Swiss Solvency Test (SST). The relevant date for the calculation of solvency was 1 January 2023. The Baloise Groups solvency ratio for the 2022 reporting period was an outstanding 240 percent. The two Swiss insurance companies Baloise Life Ltd and Baloise Insurance Ltd achieved excellent ratios of 230 percent and 226 percent respectively. Baloises high solvency ratio once again underlines its strong and sustained level of capitalisation.

The full financial condition report for Baloise (in German) can be downloaded as a PDF using the link below. The At a glance document is a one-page summary of the most important results.

Important dates

  • Wednesday, 3 May 2023: Ex-dividend date 
  • Friday, 5 May 2023: Dividend payment date 
  • Thursday, 29 June 2023: IFRS 17/9 transition information 
  • Wednesday, 20 September 2023: 2023 half-year financial results 
  • Thursday, 16 November 2023: Q3 2023 interim statement

Contact
Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel
Website: www.baloise.com
E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 82 14
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022 and a profit of CHF 548 million. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1621119

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1621119  28-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621119&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding) 154,90 0,00% Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen