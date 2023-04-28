|
28.04.2023 18:00:26
Baloise publishes financial condition report and discloses an SST ratio of 240 per cent
|
Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, April 28, 2023. Financial condition report published: Baloise discloses an outstanding solvency ratio of 240 per cent (2021: 220 per cent).
Baloise has published its financial condition report, which includes details of its solvency ratio calculated in accordance with the conditions of the Swiss Solvency Test (SST). The relevant date for the calculation of solvency was 1 January 2023. The Baloise Groups solvency ratio for the 2022 reporting period was an outstanding 240 percent. The two Swiss insurance companies Baloise Life Ltd and Baloise Insurance Ltd achieved excellent ratios of 230 percent and 226 percent respectively. Baloises high solvency ratio once again underlines its strong and sustained level of capitalisation.
The full financial condition report for Baloise (in German) can be downloaded as a PDF using the link below. The At a glance document is a one-page summary of the most important results.
