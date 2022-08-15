Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Baloise sells German run-off portfolio



15.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 15 August 2022. In Germany, Baloise sells a hospital liability portfolio that is currently in run-off to Bothnia International Insurance Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Bermuda headquartered, international legacy group Compre. The closing of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2022. Basler Sachversicherungs-AG in Germany is selling its hospital liability portfolio, which is in run-off. The portfolio has been closed to new business since 2018. The sale includes the entire portfolio of the hospital liability portfolio of Basler Sachversicherungs-AG in Germany with provisions of around EUR 200 million. The purchaser of the portfolio is Bothnia International Insurance Company Ltd. based in Finland, which is part of Compre group. The transfer is subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The Ecclesia Group Assekuranz Service GmbH, based in Detmold, continues to provide support for existing customers in claims settlement. Contact

