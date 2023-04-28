|
Baloise shareholders vote in favour of the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors
Basel, April 28, 2023. At the 60th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Baloise Holding Ltd voted in favour of all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and approved the proposed dividend distribution of CHF 7.40 per share. Besides various amendments to the Articles of Association that were necessary as a result of the company law reform, the change in the name of the holding company from Bâloise Holding Ltd to Baloise Holding Ltd was also approved.
The Annual General Meeting of Baloise Holding Ltd voted in favour of all the proposals on the agenda put forward by the Board of Directors. The shareholders approved the Companys 2022 management report and separate and consolidated annual financial statements, and formally approved the actions of the members of the Board of Directors and management team. The Annual General Meeting also approved the change in the name of the group parent company from Bâloise Holding Ltd to Baloise Holding Ltd. The rebranding means that Baloise now operates under one brand across all markets, making the Group more recognisable. After all, Baloise has had a reputation for stability, reliability, growth, innovation and sustainable value creation throughout its 160-year history, says Dr Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Higher dividend approved
The Annual General Meeting also approved the dividend proposed by the Board of Directors. As a result, a gross dividend of CHF7.40 per share will be paid from distributable profit. The shareholders also confirmed the appointment of Dr Thomas von Planta as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-elected the other members of the Board of Directors for a term of one year.
A total of 692 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting at the Messe Basel exhibition centre, representing 21'417'521 votes (47percent of the share capital).
The full speech in German by Dr Thomas von Planta can be downloaded from www.baloise.com/annual-general-meeting and can be watched as a video stream from 29 April 2023 at www.youtube.com/BaloiseGroup.
