Baloise starts the year with the successful issuance of a third green bond

Basel, January 20, 2023. Yesterday, Bâloise Holding Ltd successfully placed a CHF 175 million senior green bond due in January 2032, in alignment with its existing Green Bond Framework.

Yesterday, Baloise successfully issued a 9-year senior green bond with a coupon of 2.20% for a total size of CHF 175 million. Since the inaugural green bond in 2021, Baloise was able to issue the third bond in that format. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding Ltd, which is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding Ltd, the bond itself carries no rating.

The proceeds from the green bond issuance will be used to finance Green Buildings in line with the existing Baloise Green Bond Framework. The Green Bond Framework and the related Second Party Opinion can be downloaded at Bonds (baloise.com).

The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on January 30, 2023.

Zürcher Kantonalbank and Credit Suisse acted as Joint Lead Managers, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Manager.