20.01.2023 07:00:45

Baloise starts the year with the successful issuance of a third green bond

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond
Baloise starts the year with the successful issuance of a third green bond

20.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Basel, January 20, 2023. Yesterday, Bâloise Holding Ltd successfully placed a CHF 175 million senior green bond due in January 2032, in alignment with its existing Green Bond Framework.

Yesterday, Baloise successfully issued a 9-year senior green bond with a coupon of 2.20% for a total size of CHF 175 million. Since the inaugural green bond in 2021, Baloise was able to issue the third bond in that format. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding Ltd, which is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding Ltd, the bond itself carries no rating.

The proceeds from the green bond issuance will be used to finance Green Buildings in line with the existing Baloise Green Bond Framework. The Green Bond Framework and the related Second Party Opinion can be downloaded at Bonds (baloise.com).

The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on January 30, 2023. 

Zürcher Kantonalbank and Credit Suisse acted as Joint Lead Managers, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Manager.

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise as part of its «Simply Safe» strategy. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and mobility, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 9,600 million in 2021 and a profit of CHF 588.4 million. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539643&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

