Baloise successfully issues a Swiss Franc senior bond

Basel, January 28, 2022. Baloise Group has successfully placed a CHF 200 million senior bond due in February 2027 in a demanding market environment.

Yesterday, Baloise Group successfully issued a 5-year senior bond with a coupon of 0.30% for a total size of CHF 200 million. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated 'A-' with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bond itself carries no rating.

The proceeds from the issuance of the bond will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of maturing senior bonds.

The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on February 16, 2022.

Zürcher Kantonalbank and Deutsche Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Manager.