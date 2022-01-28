|
28.01.2022 07:00:10
Baloise successfully issues a Swiss Franc senior bond
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Basel, January 28, 2022. Baloise Group has successfully placed a CHF 200 million senior bond due in February 2027 in a demanding market environment.
Yesterday, Baloise Group successfully issued a 5-year senior bond with a coupon of 0.30% for a total size of CHF 200 million. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated 'A-' with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bond itself carries no rating.
The proceeds from the issuance of the bond will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of maturing senior bonds.
The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on February 16, 2022.
Zürcher Kantonalbank and Deutsche Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Manager.
Contact
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273910
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1273910 28.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.01.22
|Baloise platziert erfolgreich CHF Senior Anleihe (EQS Group)
|
28.01.22
|Baloise successfully issues a Swiss Franc senior bond (EQS Group)
|
12.01.22
|Baloise lässt Basler Versicherung verschwinden (Finenews.ch)
|
12.01.22
|Baloise vereinfacht Markenwelt und positioniert sich für die Zukunft (EQS Group)
|
12.01.22
|Baloise streamlines brand structure and positions itself for the future (EQS Group)
|
06.01.22