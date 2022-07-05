|
05.07.2022 07:00:07
Baloise successfully issues its second Swiss Franc senior green bond
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Basel, July 05, 2022. Baloise Group has successfully placed a CHF 110 million senior green bond due in July 2028 in alignment with its existing Green Bond Framework.
Yesterday, Baloise Group successfully issued a 6-year senior green bond with a coupon of 1.90% for a total size of CHF 110 million in a demanding market environment. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bond itself carries no rating.
The proceeds from the green bond issuance will be used to finance Green Buildings in line with the existing Baloise Green Bond Framework. The Green Bond Framework and the related Second Party Opinion can be downloaded at www.baloise.com/bonds.
The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on July 19, 2022.
UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Lead Managers, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Manager.
Contact
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1390497
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1390497 05.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Baloise successfully issues its second Swiss Franc senior green bond (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Baloise platziert erfolgreich ihren zweiten CHF Green Bond (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|23rd Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14.06.22
|23. Baloise Kunst-Preis an der Art Basel 2022 vergeben (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Baloise mit stabilem Ergebnis in der beruflichen Vorsorge 2021 (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Baloise reports stable earnings in occupational pension business in 2021 (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|Baloise Crashtest: Wenn elektrische Trendfahrzeuge zur Gefahr werden (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|Baloise crash test: When modern electric vehicles become a danger (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)
|154,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse von der Wall Street: ATX zunächst mit Zurückhaltung erwartet -- DAX dürfte erneuten Erholungsversuch starten -- Anleger in Asien unentschlossen
Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist mit einem festeren Start zu rechnen. Die größten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.