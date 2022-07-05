Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022 07:00:07

Baloise successfully issues its second Swiss Franc senior green bond

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond
Baloise successfully issues its second Swiss Franc senior green bond

05.07.2022 / 07:00

Basel, July 05, 2022. Baloise Group has successfully placed a CHF 110 million senior green bond due in July 2028 in alignment with its existing Green Bond Framework.

Yesterday, Baloise Group successfully issued a 6-year senior green bond with a coupon of 1.90% for a total size of CHF 110 million in a demanding market environment. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bond itself carries no rating.

The proceeds from the green bond issuance will be used to finance Green Buildings in line with the existing Baloise Green Bond Framework. The Green Bond Framework and the related Second Party Opinion can be downloaded at www.baloise.com/bonds.

The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on July 19, 2022. 

UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Lead Managers, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Manager.

Contact
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel
Website: www.baloise.com
E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 76 09
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1390497

 
End of News EQS News Service

1390497  05.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390497&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding) 154,90 0,00% Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse von der Wall Street: ATX zunächst mit Zurückhaltung erwartet -- DAX dürfte erneuten Erholungsversuch starten -- Anleger in Asien unentschlossen
Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist mit einem festeren Start zu rechnen. Die größten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten