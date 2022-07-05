Baloise successfully issues its second Swiss Franc senior green bond

Basel, July 05, 2022. Baloise Group has successfully placed a CHF 110 million senior green bond due in July 2028 in alignment with its existing Green Bond Framework.

Yesterday, Baloise Group successfully issued a 6-year senior green bond with a coupon of 1.90% for a total size of CHF 110 million in a demanding market environment. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated A- with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bond itself carries no rating.

The proceeds from the green bond issuance will be used to finance Green Buildings in line with the existing Baloise Green Bond Framework. The Green Bond Framework and the related Second Party Opinion can be downloaded at www.baloise.com/bonds.

The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on July 19, 2022.

UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Lead Managers, Basler Kantonalbank as Co-Manager.