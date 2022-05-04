|
Baloise supports young curators at Art Forum Baloise Park
Basel, 4 May 2022. Baloise has a long-standing tradition of promoting talented people and helping them to embark on a long-term career. The Company has supported young artists through its Baloise Art Prize for more than 20 years. Now, it is going a step further by opening Art Forum Baloise Park to young curators. An exhibition on the theme of identity will mark the launch of the initiative this summer.
Art provides a space for reflection and a lens through which to view the world in a different way. It enriches our lives and stimulates discussion. Baloise has been collecting art for many decades, driven by a desire to make a valuable contribution to its corporate culture and to society in general, rather than to seek a return on its investment. Baloise exhibits around 1,700 works from its collection in the Art Forum, which is open to the public on weekdays, and throughout its offices, meeting rooms, hallways and the exhibition areas on the ground floor of its new head office.
Encouraging an understanding and enjoyment of art is as much a part of the corporate culture as fostering young and emerging talent, both by acquiring new pieces for the collection and by awarding the Baloise Art Prize.
The principle of supporting talent also underpins the exhibitions at Art Forum Baloise Park. Young curators are given access to Baloises premises for a period of six months to share their recentlyacquired expertise with a wider public. During this time, they are advised by experienced art advisor Frédérique Hutter. She succeeds Martin Schwander, who is passing on the mantle to the next generation after acting as an advisor to Baloise for more than 35 years.
In addition to the defined exhibition theme and the support of an experienced exhibition organiser, the young curators have a comprehensive structure at their disposal: a collection of 1,700 works of art (from which at least one piece is to be shown in the exhibition), professional art handling, documentation, advertising, the dissemination of information and related communications, all of which are part of Baloises commitment.
This new initiative to support young talent begins during Art Basel 2022 with an exhibition by Julia Hegi and Antonia Truninger. Baloise will hold the opening reception for the two young curators on Wednesday, 15 June 2022, from 6pm to 10pm, at Art Forum Baloise Park, Aeschengraben 33, Basel, Switzerland.
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
