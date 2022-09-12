Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baloise to host burnout prevention online event for entrepreneurs



12.09.2022 / 10:01 CET/CEST



Basel, 12 September 2022. Entrepreneurs are particularly at risk of exhaustion and stress due to high workloads. This can lead to burnout. In its free online event, Baloise will present information about mental health and provide entrepreneurs with simple tools to prevent burnout and help them to make a success of their new venture in the long term. To raise awareness among entrepreneurs of the dangers of burnout, Baloise has joined forces with the Centre for Occupational Health, Ergonomics and Hygiene (AEH) to host a free webinar on the topic. The event will be held in German on 15 September 2022 and in French on 16 September 2022. Two experts will provide an overview of the early signs of chronic stress, among other things, and suggest strategies for successfully managing it. Stress is not necessarily a bad thing, as it can spur us on to achieve great things. But it can be dangerous when people find it impossible to relieve stress. At this point, stress ceases to be a challenge and becomes simply a burden that can no longer be managed through ones own resources, often leading to a sense of hopelessness. Which is why positive stress management is so important, says Lisa Fässler, a psychologist and corporate health management expert at AEH. Entrepreneurs can also book a one-hour, one-on-one session with an expert to ask questions about burnout. Baloise is offering a total of twelve free individual coaching slots per day during the online event. Burnout is one of the top 20 reasons why start-ups fail in Switzerland People who fulfil their dreams of launching their own company are particularly prone to burnout. After all, founding a start-up brings with it a whole host of responsibilities, and entrepreneurs tend to identify very closely with their company. Following the launch of an information portal for entrepreneurs and the dialogue with Baloise experts initiative in April of this year, we are adding the burnout prevention online event to our offering for SMEs. Given the amount of energy that goes into starting a business, it is important not to treat health as an afterthought. Neglecting your health is a recipe for failure. Through its webinar, Baloise aims to raise awareness of this important aspect among people in Switzerland who are in the process of launching, or have recently launched, their own company, says Patric Olivier Zbinden, Head of Corporate Clients and member of the Baloise Executive Committee in Switzerland. Information about the webinar In German: 15 September from 9.00am to 10.30am. Register here: www.baloise.ch/burnoutevent

In French: 16 September from 9.00am to 10.30am. Register here: www.baloise.ch/evenementburnout Contact

