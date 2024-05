Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

CapesizeFollowing the UK Bank holiday, Tuesday marked a strong start for the Capesize market with rising rates in both the Pacific and Atlantic regions, driven by increased miner activity and healthy cargo volumes particularly in the Pacific. The C5 index moved up by $0.84 to $11.650. There were significant gains in the North Atlantic with a tightening tonnage list that led to the C8 index climbing by $10,142 to $27,571, and the C9 index also saw a notable increase of $4,125, reaching $49,500. The trend continued into Wednesday, albeit with slightly reduced activity in the Pacific, maintaining an upward trajectory. Towards the end of the week the Pacific saw heightened activity but a stabilization of the Pacific market with steady cargo volumes, while the Atlantic experienced minor adjustments, leading to a softer condition overall. The BCI 5TC experienced a slight decrease of $937, closing the week at $27,301. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel