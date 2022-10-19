Baltimore-Based Hoffman Group to Join with EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that all of the colleagues of Maryland-based firm The Hoffman Group, a Certified Public Accounting and advisory firm, have joined EisnerAmper.

Founded in 2017, The Hoffman Group is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm that serves industries such as construction, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, government contracting, technology, and real estate.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with EisnerAmper," commented Donald N. Hoffman, founder and Managing Partner of The Hoffman Group. "Their passion, culture, and steadfast commitment to service will greatly expand our capabilities to deliver both added value to our clients and growth opportunities for our professionals." Don Hoffman will serve as Partner-In Charge of the Baltimore Metro office.

"The Hoffman Group gives EisnerAmper a key presence in the Maryland-Washington-Virginia corridor," said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Growth. "Their extraordinary professionals and tireless commitment to client service fit perfectly with the EisnerAmper culture, and we welcome them warmly."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities have approximately 250 partners and 2,750-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Hoffman Group

The Hoffman Group is a full-service Certified Public Accounting and consulting firm offering a comprehensive array of assurance, tax, and advisory services to businesses and individuals. We work closely with our clients to help them navigate complex business and financial issues, minimize their tax liabilities, and offer innovative solutions to help them reach their goals.

