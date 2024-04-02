|
02.04.2024 05:40:08
Baltimore bridge collapse: Dali’s Singapore owner, manager file petition to cap compensation at US$43.6 million
THE Singapore-based owner and manager of the containership Dali have filed a petition in the US, seeking to exonerate themselves or limit the damages that could arise from the collapse of a Baltimore bridge after the vessel rammed into it.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
