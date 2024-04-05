|
05.04.2024 03:41:03
Baltimore shipping set to resume by end of April with full capacity by end of May
THE US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said on Thursday (Apr 4) it expects to open a new channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April, freeing up commercial shipping blocked by a collapsed bridge, and then restore port access to full capacity by the end of May.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
