BambooHR Named Best SMB-Focused Solution in 2022 HR Tech Awards

LINDON, Utah, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, has been recognized as the 2022 HR Tech Awards winner in the Best SMB-Focused Solution category.

For many growing businesses, it can be difficult to balance day-to-day operations with the increasingly difficult talent retention environment. BambooHR fills a gap in the market for these businesses by providing an affordable HR solution that manages essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based and secure system.

"BambooHR was designed to help growing teams drive success," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "We are honored to be recognized by the HR Tech Awards for our deep understanding of the needs and worries of expanding businesses. We are on a mission to set people free to do great work – and our technology reflects that."

Hosted by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards are designed to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry. The program has a rigorous judging process with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants and educators providing input on each submission.

"Small business is the engine of any economy, and there's a tremendous amount of variety in the types of organizations in that segment," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "BambooHR has made serving those companies its goal, offering and updating its tools in a way that helps companies and HR teams to focus on what matters most: the people."

About BambooHR

Serving more than 25,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is HR software designed for growing businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

