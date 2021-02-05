Bambuser Augments Live Video Shopping Platform with New Features for Audience Engagement and Accessibility

- Latest platform updates focus on increasing viewership of retailers' shoppable live streams

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced the launch of several new features enabling retailers to increase the impact of their Live Video Shopping initiatives. The added capabilities are designed to drive awareness and audience growth while enhancing engagement and facilitating social sharing of interactive e-commerce experiences, before, during and after live events.

The feature enhancements include:

Floating Action Button (FAB) Previews

A powerful way to increase awareness of and drive traffic to Live Video Shopping events, Bambuser's FAB Previews are small video overlays that unobtrusively alert site visitors to upcoming events. When deployed in the moments prior to going live, the pop-up teaser videos elicit a heightened sense of urgency, leading to significantly higher visitor-to-viewer conversions.

Event Spotlight Modules

Also driving the conversion of site visitors to show viewers, Event Spotlight Modules enable retailers to seamlessly promote current, past and upcoming Live Video Shopping events on curated landing pages and video banners. These fully-customizable, plug-and-play modules are easy to embed on any web page, and, when automated, significantly reduce friction and administrative burden.

Audio Descriptions

Augmenting its previously-announced closed captioning capabilities, Bambuser added a new audio captioning feature that enables audible descriptions of key visual elements from the video (settings, actions, facial expressions, scene changes etc.) to be added to events. The feature, which greatly increases retailers' ability to serve people with visual impairments, was developed as part of Bambuser's ongoing commitment to exceeding the standards for Americans with Disability Act (ADA)-compliant websites. In third-party testing prior to the launch of both audio and text captioning, the platform scored well above average for ADA compliance. Bambuser expects to achieve a near-perfect score upon the next review.

Added Social Options

Elevating the potential for virality, Bambuser added Share from Pre-Screen, a new capability that allows viewers to share upcoming Live Video Shopping events with their social connections across all popular platforms. Also added is the ability to share from a specific timestamp in a recorded show, which allows highlighting specific products and memorable moments during the event.

Complementing these capabilities is a new Add to Calendar option, a feature that will help ensure people who are interested in a particular Live Video Shopping event receive reminders and notifications, which increase the chances they will ultimately attend.

"As a pioneer in video streaming technology, Bambuser has one of the most robust infrastructures possible when it comes to delivering exceptional viewer experiences. Now that the popularity of Live Video Shopping is growing rapidly, we're focused on anticipating the market's future needs and wants and being first to market with solutions that exceed expectations," said Jesper Funck, Chief Product Officer at Bambuser. "We look forward to developing even more tools and capabilities to ensure retailers, brands and audiences are able to get all of the benefits of and full enjoyment from our platform."

To see how the new features work, check out this video: http://bmb.sr/newfeatures.

