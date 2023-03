Ban on forced prepayment meters will continue beyond March, says Ofgem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Head of Great Britain’s energy regulator tells MPs installations will not resume until suppliers found to be adhering to code of practiceA ban on the forced installation of prepayment meters by energy companies has been extended beyond the end of March, Ofgem has said.The energy regulator’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, told MPs that suppliers would not resume the installations until a code of practice was published and Ofgem was satisfied it was being adhered to. Continue reading...