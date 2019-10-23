Banc Intranets Introduces New 4.6 Version of DirectorsLink® and BancWorks® with Enhanced Features, Functionality and Security

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banc Intranets, a provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions, is pleased to announce the latest 4.6 release of its DirectorsLink® board portal and BancWorks® employee intranet products.

The latest version of DirectorsLink is equipped with document management enhancements that include important data loss prevention features. For example, the module allows organizations to turn on/off user-side file download and print capability to minimize the potential loss of data. It also presents documents in a preview window and prevents them from being auto downloaded with the ability to search the document, view thumbnails, and add personal bookmarks.

DirectorsLink also offers additional upgraded functionality for both users and administrators. Key features for users include a dashboard view that shows Favorite, Recent and Most Viewed documents, the ability to be notified about changes to documents, and sharing and social capabilities. Enhanced administrator features include the ability to drag and drop files from the desktop, auto convert files to PDF, check in/out with version control with historical versions, combine documents into Zip files for easy offloading, use website annotations for the edit/review process, and restore deleted documents/folders with one click.

The new version of BancWorks contains all of the document management enhancements, along with an advanced site search tool. The updated site search features allow administrators to better manage the modules that the system will search, add an eform that users can submit to report on unsuccessful searches, set how long previous search results are kept for reporting, and add/manage stop words that should be ignored with search terms.

In addition to the expanded document management and site search features, BancWorks is receiving new enhancements to its Kudos employee recognition tool. The upgrade to Kudos is in the final testing phase and should be available for release in October. Kudos' revamped version will include the ability to submit multi-user Kudos, comment or like Kudos, see a dashboard view on the Kudos approvals page, and provide a Kudos submission link from the contact card in the address book. The employee recognition tool will also feature a variety of administration options that control how Kudos are edited and displayed.

"DirectorsLink and BancWorks are powerful technology solutions that can deliver tremendous benefits to organizations," said Banc Intranets Founder and CEO Mark Anderson. "We are excited to offer enhanced versions of these products to bring our clients even more features, functionality and value."

The recent updates to DirectorsLink and BancWorks are warranted and timely, considering the growing trend for companies to focus on leveraging the benefits of digital solutions like DirectorsLink and BancWorks. Both products use innovative technology to enhance access to information and improve efficiency while saving time and reducing paper and printing costs. The DirectorsLink board portal solution, for example, allows organizations to compile, organize and manage meeting materials online, where directors can access them quickly and conveniently. The BancWorks intranet solution lets employees use a web browser to get immediate access to policies, procedures, products, services, pricing and other corporate information.

About Banc Intranets

Established in 2002, Banc Intranets, LLC is a leading provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions for financial institutions. Its technology provides a single point of access across multiple devices for information and centralizes employee onboarding and training, streamlining day-to-day operations for bank directors and senior managers. In addition to increasing efficiency and productivity, Banc Intranets' solutions are developed by financial industry professionals, providing comprehensive reporting that is critical to maintaining regulatory compliance. For more information, visit http://www.bancintranets.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Banc Intranets