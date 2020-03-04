Banc Intranets' New DirectorsLink App Increases Functionality and Security for Users

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banc Intranets, a provider of secure, web-based enterprise announces the release of its new DirectorsLink app for the iPad and iPhone. The app offers a number of enhancements that make it more intuitive, functional and secure. And due to its responsive design, DirectorsLink® is a user-friendly board portal solution for users of Windows-based tablets such as Surface Pro.

"We are pleased to release the new app because it gives our clients access to more functionality and capabilities," said Banc Intranets CEO Mark Anderson. "This, in turn, will allow them to enhance their efficiency as they leverage the features of DirectorsLink to support their organization."

The current DirectorsLink app offers access to a variety of security features as well as data loss prevention capabilities that are not typically available in board portal products. For example, it utilizes brand new 256-bit encryption for all locally stored data, with each user's data being encrypted with a unique encryption key. DirectorsLink also performs security checks to reflect any organizational changes, which helps to ensure that users are active and are accessing only the information they have an assigned right to view.

As part of its data loss prevention capabilities, DirectorsLink can keep any offline data from being stored and allows administrators to set a lifespan for offline data. It offers the ability to remotely force a user's device to logout or to remotely purge all local data the next time the app is launched. Additionally, DirectorsLink can erase all local data when the app is restarted.

The navigation and annotation capabilities of the DirectorsLink app were also expanded. Users can easily navigate between documents and the agenda with one click, promoting greater efficiency. Document annotations will effortlessly sync between the app and DirectorsLink site, allowing annotations to be accessible across multiple devices. And annotations can be saved or discarded with a single click based on the user's preferences and needs.

Other key enhancements of the new DirectorsLink app include:



More design customizations: Administrators can assign unique colors to differentiate committees, hide unused modules, and change verbiage to reflect their brand.

Enhanced calendar: It brings all meetings into one view. Users can get one-click access to meeting details and employ different color bullets to indicate different type of events.

Additional agenda fields: Users have the ability to set Meeting Start and End Times, Meeting Location, and additional Agenda Information.

Simplified document access: The documents library organizes and presents items in logical categories, making it easy to find documents.

Additional document settings: More specific document settings allow users to easily highlight policies and handbooks.

DirectorsLink is an innovative, turn-key solution that creates a secure environment where directors can access digital meeting materials, committee documents, corporate data and other important information. Key features of DirectorsLink include integrated document management, electronic acceptance of policies/procedures, permission and approvals, annotation, voting, search and other helpful tools. DirectorsLink makes it easier for directors to communicate, collaborate, make decisions and satisfy their governance role. All types of organizations can use DirectorsLink to enhance the efficiency of their board, including financial institutions, health care facilities, country clubs and other nonprofits.

The DirectorsLink app is currently available for free download in the App Store. For more information about DirectorsLink and other Banc Intranets products, please visit http://www.bancintranets.com.

About Banc Intranets

Established in 2002, Banc Intranets, LLC is a leading provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions for financial institutions. Its technology provides a single point of access across multiple devices for information and centralizes employee onboarding and training, streamlining day-to-day operations for bank directors and senior managers. In addition to increasing efficiency and productivity, Banc Intranets' solutions are developed by financial industry professionals, providing comprehensive reporting that is critical to maintaining regulatory compliance. For more information, visit http://www.bancintranets.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Banc Intranets