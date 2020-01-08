Banc Intranets Selected to Implement Its BancWorks® Employee Intranet Solution for American Heritage Bank

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banc Intranets, a provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions for financial institutions, has been selected to implement its innovative BancWorks employee intranet solution for Tulsa, Okla.-based American Heritage Bank.

American Heritage Bank will utilize BancWorks to replace an existing employee intranet solution that is no longer a suitable fit for the bank's overall goals. BancWorks was an obvious choice for the bank because of its ease of use for end users and administrators and capabilities that are specifically designed for the financial services industry. American Heritage Bank is planning to capitalize on a variety of BancWorks' features, including e-forms, tickets and departmental content, to enhance its overall operations.

"Banc Intranets is excited to have the opportunity to provide American Heritage Bank with an employee intranet solution that is especially designed for the distinct needs of financial institutions," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Banc Intranets. "BancWorks' robust, user-friendly platform is well equipped to meet the ongoing needs of American Heritage Bank's end users and administrators."

BancWorks is a comprehensive employee intranet solution that allows staff to quickly and easily access their company's information online. It creates a secure, digital environment where users can view the latest policies, procedures, pricing, company and industry news, and other important corporate information.

Key features of BancWorks include:

Mobile-friendly responsive design

Electronic and centralized access to documents

Engaging blogs, articles, classified ads and announcements

Online learning management to simplify training and education

Time-saving e-forms that automate paper-based processes

Interactive calendars that help employees avoid scheduling conflicts

Galleries with convenient access to media, services and rate information

A helpful ticket system and FAQs

Up-to-date social media and RSS feeds

Electronic employee directory and profiles

Site search capabilities to help users quickly locate information

Other handy resources that enhance employee efficiency and productivity

About American Heritage Bank

American Heritage Bank has been an independently-owned and -operated community bank since 1905. With more than $1.1 billion in assets, 23 locations and over 300 employees, it is one of the oldest banks in the Tulsa, Okla. area. American Heritage Bank prides itself on being a good corporate citizen. As such, the bank believes in the importance of participating in local activities, not only financially, but with the time and talents of its employees, officers, and directors.

About Banc Intranets

Established in 2002, Banc Intranets, LLC is a leading provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions for financial institutions. Its technology provides a single point of access across multiple devices for documents and information and centralizes employee onboarding and training, streamlining day-to-day operations for bank directors and senior managers. In addition to increasing efficiency and productivity, Banc Intranets' solutions are developed by financial industry professionals, providing comprehensive reporting that is critical to maintaining regulatory compliance. For more information, visit http://www.bancintranets.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

###

