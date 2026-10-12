Banco Bradesco Aktie
WKN: A0B9WE / ISIN: US0594603039
|
13.10.2026 01:01:02
Banco Bradesco Director Purchases $843,000 Shares. Is BBD Still a Buy?
Director Paulo Roberto Simoes Da Cunha purchased 46,874 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) at $17.98 per share on Sept. 18, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).
Banco Bradesco S.A. is a leading Brazilian financial institution with a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and substantial scale, evidenced by trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of BRL 341.3 billion and a workforce of 82,095 employees. The company's diversified business model spanning banking and insurance operations provides multiple revenue streams and competitive positioning within Brazil's financial services sector. With operations extending beyond domestic markets into international territories, Bradesco maintains strategic exposure to both traditional banking services and emerging financial service opportunities.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Banco Bradesco SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR
|6 685,00
|-1,18%
|Banco Bradesco SA BRADPfd Shs
|3,42
|-10,94%
|Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|3,52
|-4,35%
|Banco Bradesco SA (spons. ADRs)
|3,68
|-3,92%