Banco Bradesco Aktie

Banco Bradesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B9WE / ISIN: US0594603039

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25.09.2026 22:35:01

Banco Bradesco Executive Machado Buys $1.1 Million Stock. Is This a Buy Signal?

Executive Officer Silvana Rosa Machado purchased 62,048 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in a direct transaction valued at $1.1 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Banco Bradesco SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR 5 485,00 -1,61% Banco Bradesco SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR
Banco Bradesco SA (spons. ADRs) 3,10 0,65% Banco Bradesco SA (spons. ADRs)
Banco Bradesco SA BRADPfd Shs 3,00 -6,83% Banco Bradesco SA BRADPfd Shs
Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs) 2,96 0,68% Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)

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