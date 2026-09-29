Banco Bradesco Executive Marcos Tescarolo Buys $1 Million in Shares as Brazilian Banking Rebounds

Marcos Valerio Tescarolo, an Executive Officer of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), purchased 57,012 shares of the company on Sept. 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).

Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.

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