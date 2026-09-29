Banco Bradesco Aktie
WKN: A0B9WE / ISIN: US0594603039
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29.09.2026 21:19:13
Banco Bradesco Executive Marcos Tescarolo Buys $1 Million in Shares as Brazilian Banking Rebounds
Marcos Valerio Tescarolo, an Executive Officer of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), purchased 57,012 shares of the company on Sept. 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).
Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Banco Bradesco SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR
|5 410,00
|-2,08%
|Banco Bradesco SA (spons. ADRs)
|3,06
|0,66%
|Banco Bradesco SA BRADPfd Shs
|2,88
|-0,69%
|Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|2,92
|-1,35%