Banco Bradesco Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWED / ISIN: US0594604029
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13.10.2026 02:01:02
Banco Bradesco Executive Purchases $1 Million BBD Shares. Is This a Sign the Brazilian Bank is a Buy in 2026?
Executive Officer Carlos Henrique Villela Pedras reported a direct purchase of 55,850 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in an SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).
Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's leading financial institutions, with a market capitalization of $37.0 billion and TTM revenue of BRL 341.3 billion, leveraging its dual banking and insurance divisions to serve a broad customer base. The company maintains a diversified business model spanning deposit services, credit products, investment management, and insurance offerings, generating substantial net income of BRL 24.3 billion on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis. With 82,095 employees and operations extending beyond Brazil into international markets, Banco Bradesco maintains a competitive position through its integrated financial services platform and established market presence in the regional banking sector.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Banco Bradesco SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR
|6 685,00
|-1,18%
|Banco Bradesco SA BRADPfd Shs
|3,42
|-10,94%
|Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|3,52
|-4,35%
|Banco Bradesco SA (spons. ADRs)
|3,68
|-3,92%