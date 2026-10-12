Banco Bradesco Aktie
WKN: A0B9WE / ISIN: US0594603039
|
12.10.2026 21:39:02
Banco Bradesco Top HR Executive Purchases $1.1 Million Ahead of BBD Rally. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Executive Officer and head of human resources Juliano Ribeiro Marcilio purchased 60,779 shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) on Sept. 18, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($3.43).
Banco Bradesco S.A. is one of Brazil's largest financial institutions, with approximately 82,095 employees and a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. The company leverages its dual Banking and Insurance divisions to deliver integrated financial solutions across retail and institutional markets, maintaining a competitive position through its extensive branch network and diversified service offerings in Brazil and internationally.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Banco Bradesco SA ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 ADR
|6 685,00
|-1,18%
|Banco Bradesco SA BRADPfd Shs
|3,42
|-10,94%
|Banco Bradesco S.A. (Spons. ADRs)
|3,52
|-4,35%
|Banco Bradesco SA (spons. ADRs)
|3,68
|-3,92%