28.10.2026 21:05:44

Banco Comercial Português 9-Month Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Banco Comercial Português (BCPN.F) on Wednesday, reported higher net income attributable to shareholders for the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the bank's shareholders increased to EUR 873.700 million from EUR 775.915 million in the first nine months of 2025. Earnings per share rose to EUR 0.057 from EUR 0.050. Net interest income increased to EUR 2.293 billion from EUR 2.167 billion.

Total operating income rose to EUR 2.935 billion from EUR 2.749 billion, while net operating income before provisions and impairments increased to EUR 1.848 billion from EUR 1.717 billion.

Net income after income taxes increased to EUR 1.009 billion from EUR 884.617 million, while net income before income taxes rose to EUR 1.451 billion from EUR 1.202 billion.

BCPN.F is currently trading at EUR 1.0850 up EUR 0.0215 or 2.02 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

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