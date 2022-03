Banco de la Nación del Perú Goes Live With Temenos to Accelerate Financial Inclusion With 2 Million New Accounts

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banco de la Nación del Perú went live with Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company. In the first phase of the implementation, Temenos Banking Cloud supported the opening of two million new digital accounts called Cuentas DNI. With Temenos’ scalable open platform the bank plans to expand to 24 million accounts. These accounts were created with the identification number (DNI) of each citizen, as part of the Yanapay Individual Economic Support program to provide