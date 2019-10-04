|
04.10.2019 23:00:00
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PANAMA CITY, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Date and time:
Friday, October 18, 2019
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial:
(800) 311-9401 (U.S. Participants)
(334) 323-7224 (From outside the U.S.)
Conference ID: 8034
This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com
Bladex's Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, October 18, 2019 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.
Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: ir@bladex.com
Tel: +507 210-8563
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-latinoamericano-de-comercio-exterior-sa-nyse--blx-cordially-invites-you-to-participate-in-its-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300931469.html
SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)
