|
08.11.2019 23:01:00
Banco Macro Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("3Q19"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)
Summary
- The Bank's net income totaled Ps.13.2 billion in 3Q19. This result was 87% higher than the Ps.7 billion posted in 2Q19 and 243% higher than in 3Q18. In 3Q19, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 57.3% and 9.4%, respectively. In 3Q19 Recurring Net Income totaled Ps.15.5 billion increasing 99% or Ps.7.7 billion compared with the previous quarter.
- In 3Q19, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 10% or Ps.18.1 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.192.8 billion and increased 15% or Ps.24.5 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Overdrafts stand out, with a 78% increase QoQ. Meanwhile within consumer loans, credit card loans increased 12% QoQ.
- In 3Q19, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 9% or Ps.25.1 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.259.2 billion and representing 79% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decreased 8% or Ps.22 billion QoQ.
- Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.60.0 billion, 26.5% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 18.9% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 61% of its total deposits in 3Q19.
- As of 3Q19, the efficiency ratio reached 32.5%, improving from the 37.6% posted in 3Q18.
- In 3Q19, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.9% and the coverage ratio reached 124.16%.
3Q19 Earnings Release Conference Call
Friday, November 12, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time
To participate, please dial:
Argentina Toll Free:
(011) 3984 5677
Participants Dial In (Toll Free):
+1 (844) 450 3847
Participants International Dial In:
+1 (412) 317 6370
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Webcast: click here
Webcast Replay: click here
Available from 11/12/2019 through 11/26/2019
IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations
Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar
Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-announces-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2019-300955019.html
SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schaffen nur leichtes Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich wie auch der deutsche Leitindex mit roten Vorzeichen ins Wochenende. An der Wall Street hat die Begeisterung über mögliche Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelszwist nachgelassen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag mehrheitlich abwärts.