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WKN: A0D9ZQ / ISIN: US88331E1047

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07.10.2026 21:06:01

Banco Santander-Chile's 2026 Outlook: Efficiency Ratio Improves to 30.8% as the Bank Remains Resilient Amid a Sluggish Economy

Picture a commercial banker navigating the erratic terrain of the Chilean economy while managing a complex web of digital platforms and physical branches. That is the daily reality at Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC), the country's largest financial institution by loan volume.

It offers a broad suite of retail, corporate, and investment banking services, from standard checking accounts to sophisticated derivative instruments. As of Oct. 6, 2026, the stock closed at $32.11 and has delivered about a 19% gain over the past year, reflecting the market's response to its resilient earnings trajectory.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Banco Santander-Chile an overall Superscore of 78 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Banco Santander Central Hispano, SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh 12,20 -2,01% Banco Santander Central Hispano, SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh
Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano) 12,22 -2,13% Santander S.A. (Banco Santander Central Hispano)

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