Banco Santander Nominates Héctor Grisi To Succeed José Antonio Álvarez As CEO

(RTTNews) - Banco Santander (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) said that it has nominated Héctor Blas Grisi Checa, currently CEO of Santander Mexico and head of North America, to become group chief executive officer and a group director of the company, effective 1 January 2023, subject to customary approvals.

Grisi will succeed José Antonio Álvarez who has been with the bank since 2002 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2004 then CEO in January 2015. Following the transition, Álvarez will remain on the Board as nonexecutive vice chair.

A process to identify a successor for Grisi as chief executive officer of Santander Mexico has begun, the company said.

In addition, the company said that Martín Chávez, who is currently a non-executive director, will step down from the board on 1 July 2022. Chávez will continue to attend the Santander's International Advisory Board and the board of the group's payments business, PagoNxt.