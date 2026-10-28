Banco Santander Central Hispano Aktie

Banco Santander Central Hispano für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 873816 / ISIN: US05964H1059

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28.10.2026 08:07:01

Banco Santander Q3 Underlying Profit Rises; Reiterates 2026 Targets

(RTTNews) - Banco Santander (SAN, BSBR, BNC.L, SANT.MI, BSD2.DE, SAN.MC) reported third quarter attributable profit of 3.43 billion euros, down 2% from last year, or a decline of 5% ex FX. Underlying profit reached 3.8 billion euros, up 19% from previous year. Underlying EPS was 0.26 euros, for the quarter. Profit to the parent was 3.43 billion euros, and EPS was 0.23 euros, for the quarter. Third quarter total income was 15.96 billion euros, an increase of 12% from prior year, or up 8% ex FX.

Banco Santander reported a record underlying profit of 11.18 billion euros in the first nine months of 2026, up 16%. Attributable profit reached 12.41 billion euros, up 20%. Total revenue increased 8% to 46.81 billion euros.

Ana Botín, Banco Santander executive chair, said: "We added 17 million customers over the last twelve months, driven by strong commercial activity and the addition of TSB and Webster, while loans and customer funds both increased 16% year-on-year."

Santander reiterated all its 2026 targets, which exclude the impact of M&A in 2025 and 2026. These are mid-single-digit revenue growth and lower costs in constant euros, profit above the 14.1 billion euros reported in 2025, and a CET1 ratio between 12.8% and 13%. Santander also reiterated the three-year plan set out at its Investor Day last February: by 2028, the group targets a RoTE above 20%, profit above 20 billion euros and more than 210 million customers.

At last close on Bolsa de Madrid, Banco Santander shares were trading at 11.27 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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