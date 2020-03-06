|
Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2019
MADRID, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Company") today announced that it filed its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F is available on the "Information for shareholders and investors" section of the Company's website located at www.santander.com.
Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements may also be requested by the Company's ADR holders free of charge by contacting the Company, orally or in writing, at the following address:
Ciudad Grupo Santander
Área de Inversores
Pereda, 2ª planta
Av. de Cantabria, s/n
28660 - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) – Spain
Phone: +34912596514
Email: investor@gruposantander.com
