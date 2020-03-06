06.03.2020 23:57:00

Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2019

MADRID, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Company") today announced that it filed its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F is available on the "Information for shareholders and investors" section of the Company's website located at www.santander.com.

Santander Group

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements may also be requested by the Company's ADR holders free of charge by contacting the Company, orally or in writing, at the following address:

Ciudad Grupo Santander
Área de Inversores
Pereda, 2ª planta
Av. de Cantabria, s/n
28660 - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid)Spain
Phone: +34912596514
Email: investor@gruposantander.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-sa-files-20-f-for-2019-301019271.html

SOURCE The Santander Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verabschiedet sich tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- DAX bricht ein -- Börsen in Fernost geben zum Handelsschluss stark ab
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Wien und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang erneut stark. Auch an der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Märkte standen ebenfalls stark unter Druck.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB