FL Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A3DNL2 / ISIN: NL0015000X07
|
19.05.2025 20:00:00
Banijay Group: Agenda General Meeting modification
Press Release Paris, 19 May 2025
2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia has informed the Company that she is not available for re-appointment as non-executive board member due to personal reasons and has stepped down as non-executive member. Item 8 including the proposal to re-appoint Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia will therefore be removed from the agenda of the annual general meeting that will take place on Thursday 22 May 2025.
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
Attachment
