Banijay Group: Agenda General Meeting modification

Press Release Paris, 19 May 2025

2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia has informed the Company that she is not available for re-appointment as non-executive board member due to personal reasons and has stepped down as non-executive member. Item 8 including the proposal to re-appoint Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia will therefore be removed from the agenda of the annual general meeting that will take place on Thursday 22 May 2025.

