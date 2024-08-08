|
08.08.2024 18:10:31
Banijay Group: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 05 August 2024
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 29 July to 02 August 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-07-30
|BUY
|112
|8.850000
|991.20
|XAMS
|2024-07-30
|SELL
|1
|8.900000
|8.90
|XAMS
|2024-07-31
|SELL
|251
|8.879084
|2 228.65
|XAMS
|2024-08-01
|SELL
|127
|8.950000
|1 136.65
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q3 2024 results: 7 November 2024
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
Attachment
