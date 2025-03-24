FL Entertainment Aktie

24.03.2025 20:10:00

Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 24 March 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 17 March to 21 March 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-03-17BUY488.550000410.40XAMS
2025-03-17SELL3198.6000002,743.40XAMS
2025-03-18BUY258.550000213.75XAMS
2025-03-18SELL308.600000258.00XAMS
2025-03-19BUY878.550000743.85XAMS
2025-03-19SELL688.600000584.80XAMS
2025-03-20BUY3448.5920062,955.65XAMS
2025-03-20SELL1588.6379751,364.80XAMS
2025-03-21BUY1868.6000001,599.60XAMS
2025-03-21SELL618.650000527.65XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2024 results: 6 March 2025

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment


