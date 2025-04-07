FL Entertainment Aktie

FL Entertainment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DNL2 / ISIN: NL0015000X07

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.04.2025 21:01:00

Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 07 April 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 31 March to 04 April 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-03-31BUY3299.2351063,038.35XAMS
2025-03-31SELL2139.2500001,970.25XAMS
2025-04-01BUY879.250000804.75XAMS
2025-04-01SELL539.300000492.90XAMS
2025-04-02BUY429.400000394.80XAMS
2025-04-02SELL5459.4296335,139.15XAMS
2025-04-03BUY21579.26599419,986.75XAMS
2025-04-04BUY14388.67600812,476.10XAMS
2025-04-04SELL4878.9137584,341.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2024 results: 6 March 2025

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.