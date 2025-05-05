FL Entertainment Aktie

WKN DE: A3DNL2 / ISIN: NL0015000X07

05.05.2025 20:42:00

Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 05 May 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 28 April to 02 May 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-04-28BUY3178.6419872 739.51XAMS
2025-04-28SELL7188.7124516 255.54XAMS
2025-04-29BUY878.984598781.66XAMS
2025-04-29SELL1818.9954701 628.18XAMS
2025-04-30BUY2988.9796642 675.94XAMS
2025-04-30SELL1309.0000001 170.00XAMS
2025-05-02BUY648.996875575.80XAMS
2025-05-02SELL529.000000468.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q1 2025 results: 15 May 2025

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

