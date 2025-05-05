Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 05 May 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 28 April to 02 May 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2025-04-28 BUY 317 8.641987 2 739.51 XAMS 2025-04-28 SELL 718 8.712451 6 255.54 XAMS 2025-04-29 BUY 87 8.984598 781.66 XAMS 2025-04-29 SELL 181 8.995470 1 628.18 XAMS 2025-04-30 BUY 298 8.979664 2 675.94 XAMS 2025-04-30 SELL 130 9.000000 1 170.00 XAMS 2025-05-02 BUY 64 8.996875 575.80 XAMS 2025-05-02 SELL 52 9.000000 468.00 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

