FL Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A3DNL2 / ISIN: NL0015000X07
|
12.05.2025 21:30:00
Banijay Group: weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 12 May 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 5 May to 9 May 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-05-05
|BUY
|311
|8.959807
|2 786.50
|XAMS
|2025-05-05
|SELL
|187
|8.978503
|1 678.98
|XAMS
|2025-05-06
|BUY
|160
|8.965875
|1 434.54
|XAMS
|2025-05-07
|BUY
|160
|8.952181
|1 432.35
|XAMS
|2025-05-07
|SELL
|34
|9.000000
|306.00
|XAMS
|2025-05-08
|BUY
|3
|9.000000
|27.00
|XAMS
|2025-05-08
|SELL
|52
|9.000000
|468.00
|XAMS
|2025-05-09
|BUY
|187
|8.974652
|1 678.26
|XAMS
|2025-05-09
|SELL
|20
|9.020000
|180.40
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q1 2025 results: 15 May 2025
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|8,60
|-0,58%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositive Signale im Handelskonflikt: ATX zum Handelsende klar im Plus -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekord fester -- US-Börsen Märkte in Fernost letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Leitindex legte zum Wochenauftakt klar zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen springen zum Wochenstart an. Unterdessen verbuchten auch die asiatischen Indizes am Montag Zuwächse.