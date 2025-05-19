FL Entertainment Aktie

FL Entertainment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DNL2 / ISIN: NL0015000X07

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.05.2025 20:00:00

Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 19 May 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 12 May to 16 May 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-05-12BUY808.918750713.50XAMS
2025-05-12SELL69.02000054.12XAMS
2025-05-13BUY829.244878758.08XAMS
2025-05-13SELL3309.1370613 015.23XAMS
2025-05-14BUY3459.2276523 183.54XAMS
2025-05-14SELL3549.2258473 265.95XAMS
2025-05-15BUY5699.3184535 302.20XAMS
2025-05-15SELL7279.3647876 808.20XAMS
2025-05-16SELL188010.05023918 894.45XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2025 results: 31 July 2025

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs 9,65 5,46% FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.05.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
18.05.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
17.05.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.05.25 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.05.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

USA-Rating abgestuft: US-Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- ATX beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX schließt höher als je zuvor -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes starteten uneinheitlich in die neue Woche.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen