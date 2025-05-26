FL Entertainment Aktie

WKN DE: A3DNL2 / ISIN: NL0015000X07

<
26.05.2025 19:30:00

Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 26 May 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 19 May to 23 May 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-05-19BUY76910.5169058 087.50XAMS
2025-05-19SELL64410.6003116 826.60XAMS
2025-05-20BUY24310.4617282 542.20XAMS
2025-05-20SELL30810.5204553 240.30XAMS
2025-05-21BUY17210.6988371 840.20XAMS
2025-05-21SELL23410.7277782 510.30XAMS
2025-05-22BUY57310.5036656 018.60XAMS
2025-05-22SELL42110.6033254 464.00XAMS
2025-05-23BUY33910.3221243 499.20XAMS
2025-05-23SELL27010.4037042 809.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2025 results: 31 July 2025

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment


