28.09.2023 17:00:13
Bank Access Bill Might Finally Lift Marijuana Out of the Shadows
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

There's been this little obstacle standing in the way of a functioning nationwide marijuana market: the law.

Not necessarily in your state -- 39 US states have passed laws approving the drug's use for medical or recreational purposes. The problem is that the country's relatively full embrace of marijuana (59% of people told a Pew survey last year that they support its legal use) hasn't extended to federal law, where the drug remains a Schedule I substance without any officially accepted medical use. That's left cannabis businesses without access to banks, which are regulated by federal laws and are technically supposed to avoid accepting funds generated by criminal activity.
