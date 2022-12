Bank branches ‘still vital’ as squeezed UK households seek cash and advice

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Quarter of consumers more likely to visit branches amid struggles with surging energy, food and housing costs, finds KPMG surveyCost of living pressures have increased the number of customers relying on bank branches to help manage their squeezed budgets, research shows.While the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online-only banking, particularly during lockdowns, research from the accountancy firm KPMG showed a quarter of UK consumers were more likely to visit bank branches now that households were grappling with surging energy, food and housing costs. Continue reading...