03.08.2021 18:19:00

Bank Leumi to Report Second Quarter Results on August 12, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) announced today that it will release its Second Quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Mr. Omer Ziv, EVP & CFO, will host the results call followed by Q&A.  The call is scheduled for 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).   

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel                    03-918-0610
UK                        0-800-917-9141
US & Canada       1-888-407-2553
All other locations +972-3-918-0610

The call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA). It will also be available on the Leumi website under Investor Relations, in the Financial Statements page, Investor Presentation and Conference Call.

An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

For more information visit www.leumi.co.il or contact Adi Molcho Weinstein, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at adi.molcho-weinstein@bankleumi.co.il

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-leumi-to-report-second-quarter-results-on-august-12-2021-301347335.html

SOURCE Bank Leumi

