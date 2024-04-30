



Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

April 30, 2024, 15.40 EET

Bank of Åland Plc continues with Moody’s as its sole rating agency

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has chosen to have Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) as its sole rating agency and S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has withdrawn all the ratings of the Bank of Åland today.

The Bank of Åland has the following ratings from Moody’s:

A3/ P-2 for long- and short-term deposit ratings.

Aaa for CBA Covered Bond Program and all the outstanding Covered Bonds under the Program (ISIN numbers of the Bonds: FI4000490677, FI4000549548 and FI4000566351).

The long-term deposit ratings has a stable outlook

The ratings give a good picture of the Bank of Åland as an investment, comments Bank of Åland’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Peter Wiklöf.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/rating