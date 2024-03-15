Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 15:30:00

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 15, 2024, 16.30 EET

Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 55649/5/4
__

Transaction date: 2024-03-13
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1833 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 214 Unit price: 32.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 2047 Volume weighted average price: 35.82155 EUR

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



