28.10.2024 08:20:00

Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
October 28 2024, 9.20 EET

Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

__

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82375/7/6

__

Transaction date: 2024-10-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 228 Unit price: 30.77 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 228 Volume weighted average price: 30.77 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.