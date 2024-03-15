Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 08:15:00

Bank of Åland Plc: Moody’s assigns A3 long-term deposit ratings to Bank of Åland Plc


Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
March 15, 2024, 9:15 EET

Moody’s assigns A3 long-term deposit ratings to Bank of Åland Plc

Rating agency Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has today assigned first time long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/ P-2 to the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp). A stable outlook was assigned to the long-term deposit ratings.

The ratings confirm the Bank of Åland’s strong financial position and deposit base as well as gives a good picture of the Bank of Åland as an investment, comments Bank of Åland’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Peter Wiklöf. 

Moody’s release
https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/416921

Ålandsbanken ratings
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/rating

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505


